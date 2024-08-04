ETV Bharat / state

Police Seize 800 kg Of Ganja Worth Rs 2.80 Crore In Hyderabad Being Transported In Container

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 8 hours ago

Updated : 8 hours ago

The inter-state ganja smuggling racket was busted in Hyderabad on Sunday with the arrest of five people and recovery of 800 kg of ganja being transported in a container from Odisha.

The police seized a large quantity of ganja on the outer ring road at Golconda in the city.
Police produce the seized ganja worth Rs 2.80 crore before the media in Hyderabad on Sunday (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Balanagar SWOT police seized 800 kgs of ganja on the outer ring road at Golconda in Hyderabad. The consignment was proceeding towards Gachi Bowli from Pedda Amberpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad. It is learnt that the ganja was being supplied from Odisha in a container and the police have taken the driver into their custody.

According to Cyberabad SOT DCP Srinivas, five people have been arrested in this connection and they will be interrogated. There is a possibility of more accused being arrested. This is the first time that cannabis has been transported in a container in Hyderabad.

He said the value of seized ganja is Rs 2.80 crore. The police said that the ganja was being transported from Odisha to Maharashtra. A man identified as Ramu from Araku in Andhra Pradesh has been identified as the key suspect in the supply.

A man identified as Somnath from Balimela in Odisha is said to be acting as a commission agent. They further stated that Somnath took Rs 3 lakhs for each trip for transporting ganja. But, receiver Maruti Patel from Maharashtra is absconding. He will be arrested soon, the police said.

It is stated that after receiving the cannabis in Maharashtra, Maruti used to supply it to users in that state as well as Karnataka. The DCP said that, along with the main accused Ram, a man identified as Suresh is absconding.

