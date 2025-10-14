ETV Bharat / state

Police Seize 5,100 Cough Syrup Bottles Worth Rs 15 Lakh In Sambalpur; 20 Arrested

Sambalpur: Police on Tuesday seized a large cache of cough syrup bottles worth Rs 15 lakh in Odisha's Sambalpur and arrested 20 people connected with this, an official said.

Police said the syrups came from Cuttack to be supplied to drug dealers. " Today (Tuesday), police seized 5,100 cough syrup bottles and arrested 20 people. The seized cough syrups were brought to Sambalpur from Cuttack to be supplied to a drug trader for sale. A Swift Dzire (OD-15-U-3750) car, an unregistered Mahindra pickup van (engine number-TNM 1E64071), five mobile phones and Rs 40,920 in cash have been confiscated," SP Mukesh Bhamu said.

Bhamu said Radhakant Barik, an officer of the Bariipali police station, received information at around 2.30 pm on Monday about the racket that a large quantity of illegal cough syrup was being brought to Sambalpur from Cuttack in a pickup vehicle. "All the syrups were to be dealt with by brokers at Masinkanta Chack under the Bariipali police station. Subsequently, a police team conducted a surprise raid at the place and arrested five accused named Lokesh Pradhan, Mahindra Kisan, Parvat Bhoi, Amod Karali, Manish Singh and seized the syrups. After the investigation, it was found that Lokesh had collected money from various drug dealers in Sambalpur city to order the syrups from Cuttack. Further investigation revealed that the police arrested a total of 20 people, including 15 others involved in the racket," he added.