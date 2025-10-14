Police Seize 5,100 Cough Syrup Bottles Worth Rs 15 Lakh In Sambalpur; 20 Arrested
SP Mukesh Bhamu said the items were brought from Cuttack for supplying to drug dealers, and the accused have been booked under the NDPS Act.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 4:29 PM IST
Sambalpur: Police on Tuesday seized a large cache of cough syrup bottles worth Rs 15 lakh in Odisha's Sambalpur and arrested 20 people connected with this, an official said.
Police said the syrups came from Cuttack to be supplied to drug dealers. " Today (Tuesday), police seized 5,100 cough syrup bottles and arrested 20 people. The seized cough syrups were brought to Sambalpur from Cuttack to be supplied to a drug trader for sale. A Swift Dzire (OD-15-U-3750) car, an unregistered Mahindra pickup van (engine number-TNM 1E64071), five mobile phones and Rs 40,920 in cash have been confiscated," SP Mukesh Bhamu said.
Bhamu said Radhakant Barik, an officer of the Bariipali police station, received information at around 2.30 pm on Monday about the racket that a large quantity of illegal cough syrup was being brought to Sambalpur from Cuttack in a pickup vehicle. "All the syrups were to be dealt with by brokers at Masinkanta Chack under the Bariipali police station. Subsequently, a police team conducted a surprise raid at the place and arrested five accused named Lokesh Pradhan, Mahindra Kisan, Parvat Bhoi, Amod Karali, Manish Singh and seized the syrups. After the investigation, it was found that Lokesh had collected money from various drug dealers in Sambalpur city to order the syrups from Cuttack. Further investigation revealed that the police arrested a total of 20 people, including 15 others involved in the racket," he added.
Bhamu said a case has been registered at Baraipalli police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act, 1985. "Keeping in mind the festive season, we are constantly monitoring the illegal cough syrup trade," he added.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued an alert against three "substandard" oral cough syrups from India — Coldrif, Respifresh TR and ReLife — and urged national regulatory authorities worldwide to immediately notify it if these are detected in their country.
It has also advised healthcare professionals to report the detection of these substandard products and any incident of adverse effects, or lack of expected effects, to their national regulatory authorities or the National Pharmacovigilance Centre.
The alert comes after at least 22 children, mostly under the age of five, died due to suspected renal failure after being administered Coldrif in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara. Besides, at least three children have allegedly died in Rajasthan after consuming cough syrup in different districts.
The WHO has further called for increased surveillance and diligence within the supply chains of countries and regions likely to be affected by these substandard products. "Increased surveillance of the informal/unregulated market is also advised," it said.
