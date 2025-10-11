ETV Bharat / state

Police Seize 3.44 Lakh Kg Firecrackers From Ghaziabad Godowns; Arrest Three

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Ahead of Diwali, a police raid in two godowns on the Modinagar-Hapur Road under the Bhojpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad has yielded the seizure of 3.44 lakh kilograms of firecrackers worth Rs 6.25 crore on Friday, said an official.

ACP Alok Priyadarshi said the seized consignment was meant to be supplied across western Uttar Pradesh and the NCR region, and the two godowns of Golden Trading Agency have been sealed. Their owner, Saurabh Singhal, was arrested along with two employees, Dharamvir and Amit, he added.

Priyadarshi said hoarding and sale of firecrackers have been declared illegal from August 25 to October 24, following the enforcement of Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS) in the district. "Despite being served a notice clearly prohibiting the sale and storage of firecrackers, Singhal continued supplying them clandestinely," he added.

"We had received information about the illegal storage and sale of fireworks at a godown under the Bhojpur police station area. Taking immediate cognisance, a raid was conducted by the sub-divisional magistrate and a team of Bhojpur police at two large warehouses of the Golden Trading Agency. Firecrackers weighing 3,44,000 kilograms were being illegally stored at the godowns, estimated to be worth approximately Rs 6.25 crore, and were seized, and three individuals, including the godown owner, have been detained. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS, and necessary legal action is being taken," Modinagar ACP Amit Saxena said.

A further investigation has been launched by the police into the supply network and possible links with distributors in other districts, he added.