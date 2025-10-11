Police Seize 3.44 Lakh Kg Firecrackers From Ghaziabad Godowns; Arrest Three
ACP Alok Priyadarshi said that the seized consignment, worth Rs 6.25 crore, was meant to be supplied across western Uttar Pradesh and the NCR region.
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Ahead of Diwali, a police raid in two godowns on the Modinagar-Hapur Road under the Bhojpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad has yielded the seizure of 3.44 lakh kilograms of firecrackers worth Rs 6.25 crore on Friday, said an official.
ACP Alok Priyadarshi said the seized consignment was meant to be supplied across western Uttar Pradesh and the NCR region, and the two godowns of Golden Trading Agency have been sealed. Their owner, Saurabh Singhal, was arrested along with two employees, Dharamvir and Amit, he added.
Priyadarshi said hoarding and sale of firecrackers have been declared illegal from August 25 to October 24, following the enforcement of Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS) in the district. "Despite being served a notice clearly prohibiting the sale and storage of firecrackers, Singhal continued supplying them clandestinely," he added.
"We had received information about the illegal storage and sale of fireworks at a godown under the Bhojpur police station area. Taking immediate cognisance, a raid was conducted by the sub-divisional magistrate and a team of Bhojpur police at two large warehouses of the Golden Trading Agency. Firecrackers weighing 3,44,000 kilograms were being illegally stored at the godowns, estimated to be worth approximately Rs 6.25 crore, and were seized, and three individuals, including the godown owner, have been detained. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS, and necessary legal action is being taken," Modinagar ACP Amit Saxena said.
A further investigation has been launched by the police into the supply network and possible links with distributors in other districts, he added.
On Thursday, two parked cars, including a CNG vehicle, were gutted after a firecracker spark allegedly triggered a blaze in Gorakhpur. However, no one was hurt, police said. The incident occurred at around 11 pm near a park in the Awas Vikas Colony area of Kundraghat, they added.
According to officials, when children were bursting firecrackers near the park. One burning cracker allegedly landed in the parking area, igniting an old car, and the flames soon spread to another vehicle parked nearby. Residents tried to douse the fire but failed. Panic spread in the locality as thick smoke and flames rose near an electric transformer close to the site.
Firefighters reached the spot promptly and brought the situation under control after nearly 20 minutes of operation, officials said. Police said the fuel tank of the CNG car had overheated, but a major explosion was averted due to the timely response of the firefighters.
Preliminary inquiry revealed that the first vehicle belonged to Veena Anand and had been parked due to ongoing road construction work, while the second car had been lying abandoned at the site for nearly two years, police added.
