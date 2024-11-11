Gangster Sundar Bhati’s Men Chased Judge Who Sentenced Him In 2021: Police

Aligarh: In a disturbing turn of events, a senior judge was allegedly targeted by five armed men while he was driving to Noida last month, police said on Monday. The attack is linked to his previous judgement when he was posted in the city in 2021, they claimed.

The Additional District Judge (ADJ) Special Judge (Election Commission Act) Anil Kumar Singh had previously sentenced notorious gangster Sundar Bhati and 11 of his gang members to life imprisonment for murder.

Police said the armed men, driving a Bolero, chased and tried to stop Singh's car several times and abused him. However, they fled when the judge stopped in front of a police post.

Complaint By Judge Singh

Following the incident, Judge Singh filed a complaint at the Khair Police Station alleging that he was attacked and abused by armed criminals on the night of October 29. He alleged that the attack was related to the judgement he passed on April 5, 2021, to sentence Bhati and his gang members. He accused the gang of the attack of killing him.

The judge, who is posted in Farrukhabad, was going to Noida in his car on October 29 before Diwali. He was passing through Aligarh-Palwal, during which 5 armed criminals driving a Bolero started chasing him when he reached Gomat Chowk in the Khair area. “They tried to stop the judge's car by parking their car in front of it many times. The miscreants were also using abusive language. During this, the judge stopped his car in front of the Sofa police post. After this, the miscreants took a U-turn and fled,” said a senior police officer, citing the complaint.

In his complaint letter, the judge also gave the photo of the Bolero car, in which the miscreants were travelling and did everything to terrorise and kill him. Meanwhile, police have registered a case and started the investigation.

Judgement During Singh’s Posting In Noida

During his posting in Noida, Singh sentenced notorious criminals, including Bhati and his 11 associates, to life imprisonment on April 5, 2021. The sentence was pronounced in the case of the murder of Samajwadi Party leader Harendra Nagar and his security guard in 2015.