Police Says Car Radiator Exploded After Bomb Scare Outside Amritsar Police Post

Amritsar: A loud bang was heard outside the Gumtala police chowki in Punjab's Amritsar district on Thursday evening, causing panic in the area. Denying any explosion, police said the sound was that of a car radiator exploding.

The police added that no one was hurt in the incident that occurred at around 8 pm. The 2008 model car belongs to an assistant sub-inspector, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Shiv Darshan Singh said due to the radiator exploding, coolant leaked from the vehicle and its windshield developed a crack. Following the incident, senior police officials reached the spot.

Scare Due To Earlier Attacks