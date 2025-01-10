Police Says Car Radiator Exploded After Bomb Scare Outside Amritsar Police Post

Amritsar: A loud bang was heard outside the Gumtala police chowki in Punjab's Amritsar district on Thursday evening, causing panic in the area. Denying any explosion, police said the sound was that of a car radiator exploding.
The police added that no one was hurt in the incident that occurred at around 8 pm. The 2008 model car belongs to an assistant sub-inspector, they said.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Shiv Darshan Singh said due to the radiator exploding, coolant leaked from the vehicle and its windshield developed a crack. Following the incident, senior police officials reached the spot.
Scare Due To Earlier Attacks
The bomb scare came after a series of explosions across the state in one month. Last month, a grenade blast had occurred outside the Islamabad police station in Punjab's Amritsar. Thereafter, a grenade attack took place outside the Bakshiwala police post in Gurdaspur district.
A timeline of recent incidents
- November 24 - RDX found outside Ajnala police station. Two were arrested and hand grenades were recovered from them.
- November 27 - A grenade blast took place at a closed police post in Gurbaksh Nagar. This attack also took place at a closed post.
- December 2 - A grenade blast took place in the Kathgarh police station of SBS Nagar. Police arrested 3 terrorists and recovered weapons from them.
- December 4 - Police refused to admit an attack after a grenade exploded at Majitha police station. Police said that the tire of one of their employees' bikes burst.
- December 13- A grenade blast took place in Aliwal police station, Batala.
- December 17 - Grenade blast at Islamabad police station. When the news spread in the morning, the Police Commissioner and the local police did not call it a blast, but later in the afternoon, the DGP Punjab himself reached Amritsar and admitted that it was a terrorist incident and a bomb blast had taken place.
- December 21 - A blast took place late at night at the Wadala Bangar police post in the border town of Kalanaur.
(With agency inputs).
Read More: