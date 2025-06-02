Police Say Attack On Bedo Police Station In Ranchi Planned; FIR Filed Against 300 People

Ranchi: Hours after a mob attacked the Bedo police station in Ranchi on Saturday night, police on Sunday filed an FIR and launched a probe into the case

The police investigation has found that this incident was carried out with complete planning. An FIR has been registered against 300 people, including 25 named people in the case. Bedo DSP Ashok Ram said that outsiders were behind this incident. According to him, people from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh who reached Bedo instigated the villagers to attack the police station. They found these groups gave angry speeches to stir up the villagers. Police are now searching for these identified people.

The incident took place over a dispute related to a piece of land, which tribals of the area said was part of their Sarna Sthal but was included in the Mahadani Maidan. As the tribals came to reclaim the land with an earthmover without any administrative approval, officials concerned stopped them, assuring that the land for Sarna Sthal would be restored within 24 hours.

The earthmover and the driver were taken to the Bedo police station, where the latter was set free against a personal bond. A mob attacked the Bedo police station on Saturday night, claiming that the personnel had thrashed the driver. They broke things inside the station, damaging vehicles, including a JCB machine. They also tried to set vehicles on fire.

The DSP added that some anti-social elements present in the crowd at Mahadani ground had refused to accept the constitution and the judiciary of the country. The anti-social elements present among the villagers left no stone unturned to provoke them. However, he continued, the police officers present also made every effort to convince them.

Police filed charges against 25 named people and 275 unknown people for the attack. The charges include damaging government property and making crowds angry.