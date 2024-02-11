Police Rescues Student From Suicide Bid in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota (Rajasthan): Taking instant action after receiving the information from the Uttar Pradesh police about a student on the verge of dying by suicide on Saturday, the Kota police traced and rescued the student within three hours after forming a team of 250 officers.

Kota City SP Sharad Chaudhary said that he received the information from the Varanasi Cyber Cell of Uttar Pradesh stating that a student in Kota died by suicide and they received a clue from the deceased’s phone that another student may also resort to the the extreme step.

A search for the student based on his mobile number and his name was launched. Out of the 2.5 lakh students studying in Kota, students with that name were searched. The officers also reached the suicide point of Kota. The officials then managed to find out the student’s PG hostel location and rescued him, Chaudhary said.

“The student was in a completely delirious state. He came to Kota 10 days ago for preparing medical entrance. His counselling has been done and his parents were called to take their son back from Kota,” Chaudhary added.

Suicide is not a solution:

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

