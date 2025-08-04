ETV Bharat / state

Police Register FIR Over Attempt To Get Fake Residence Certificate Of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Muzaffarpur: Police in Bihar's Muzaffarpur have registered an FIR against an unknown applicant for seeking a fake residence certificate of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The incident comes amid political furore over the issuance of a residence certificate in favour of a dog in the backdrop of Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision(SIR) ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

Revenue officer of Saraiya zone, Abhishek Singh confirmed that an FIR has been registered in the attempt to get the fake residence certificate for the CM. Singh called it a “conspiracy to tarnish the image of the CM”.

It is learnt that the attempted fraud came to light during the verification of the application. In the FIR lodged on July 29, Singh said that he was processing the online application for the residential certificate when he spotted the application by one Nitish Kumar with the Chief Minister's photo. The applicant has mentioned his father's name as Lakhan Paswan and mother's name as Lakiya Devi.