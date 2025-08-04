ETV Bharat / state

Police Register FIR Over Attempt To Get Fake Residence Certificate Of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

The attempted fraud has come to light Saraiya zone of Muzaffarpur where the Revenue officer has registered the FIR into the matter.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar(M) during an event in Patna
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar(M) during an event in Patna (ANI)
Published : August 4, 2025 at 2:31 PM IST

Muzaffarpur: Police in Bihar's Muzaffarpur have registered an FIR against an unknown applicant for seeking a fake residence certificate of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The incident comes amid political furore over the issuance of a residence certificate in favour of a dog in the backdrop of Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision(SIR) ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

Revenue officer of Saraiya zone, Abhishek Singh confirmed that an FIR has been registered in the attempt to get the fake residence certificate for the CM. Singh called it a “conspiracy to tarnish the image of the CM”.

It is learnt that the attempted fraud came to light during the verification of the application. In the FIR lodged on July 29, Singh said that he was processing the online application for the residential certificate when he spotted the application by one Nitish Kumar with the Chief Minister's photo. The applicant has mentioned his father's name as Lakhan Paswan and mother's name as Lakiya Devi.

When it was investigated, it seemed to be a conspiracy," Revenue Officer, Saraiya Zone Singh said. CM Nitish Kumar's father's name was Kaviraj Ram Lakhan Singh and mother's name Parmeshwari Devi. CM Kumar originally hails from Kalyan Bigha in Nalanda.

Following the revelation, police have initiated an investigation into the matter and made SI Anil Kumar as the investigating officer to investigate the matter.

SHO Saraiya, Subhash Mukhiya confirmed that a complaint was made by the revenue officer regarding the matter following which an FIR has been registered and investigation is underway.

The attempt to get CM Nitish Kumar's residence certificate comes days after a residence certificate of a dog 'Dog Babu' was issued in Masaurhi.

