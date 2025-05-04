Police Recreate Crime Scene In Rajasthan Doctor's Murder, Accused Suspended

Hisar: In the ongoing investigations into the murder of Rajasthan-based Dr Bhavna Yadav (25) in Haryana's Hisar, the accused, Udesh Yadav, has been taken into three-day remand and a mobile phone recovered from him is being examined. The accused was taken to his quarter, where police recreated the crime scene.

During this, police recovered some bricks and a broken chair behind the boundary wall of Udesh's quarter. The accused's wife, Nikki, told police that Bhavna had entered the house by climbing onto some bricks and then jumping over the boundary wall, which is eight-foot-high with barbed wire on top.

Nikki further told police that Bhavna was in contact with her after Udesh had reportedly stopped talking to her. She also submitted a series of chats between her and Bhavna to the police.

Meanwhile, Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar has suspended Udesh, a clerk, after his name surfaced in connection with the murder and all his leaves have been cancelled.

Bhavna's mother Gayatri has alleged that she is being issued death threat and that her life is in danger. She said that she will work till her last breath to ensure her daughter gets justice. Gayatri also accused Udesh's family members of fabricating stories to shield the accused and pressuring authorities to hush up the case.

Udesh had admitted Bhavna to a hospital in Hisar with severe burn injuries on April 23 and went to his sister's house in Bikaner on the next day. Gayatri told police that in 2016, a woman from the accused's family had proposed marriage between Bhavna and her nephew Udesh but she had refused as her daughter was too young at that time. After this, Bhavna went to Philippines to study MBBS. She was presently preparing for post-graduation.

Police said investigations are underway.