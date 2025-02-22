Sukma: Ahead of the voting in the last phase of the three-tier panchayat polls in Chhattisgarh, police have claimed to have recovered a huge cache of weapons and explosives dumped by the Naxals in a forest area here.

Success During Search Operation

Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Chavan confirmed the development about the recovery, saying that the Naxal eradication campaign is being run continuously in the district.

“On Friday, we received a tipoff about the presence of Naxals in a forest area, after which a joint team of 203 Cobra, 131 CRPF, and district force rushed to the forests of Peenachanda, Gundarajgundem, and Chintavagu River areas in the jurisdiction of ​​Chintagufa Police Station for the search operation,” he said.

Dumped Weapons Recovered

The SP further said that during the search operation on Friday at 7 am, the material hidden by the Naxalites was recovered from the forest located on the banks of the Chintavagu River, about one and a half kilometres southeast of Gundarajgundam.

“After recovering the weapons and explosives and ending the operation, the security forces have returned safely to the camp,” he said.

Police Recover Arms, Naxalite Material From Chhattisgarh’s Sukma Ahead Of Panchayat Polls (ETV Bharat)

Details of Recovered Items

The items recovered from the forest area are two desi weapons, one binoculars, an empty magazine pouch, an empty pittu, 50 multiple medicine strips, five injection vials, 12 syringes, a Naxalite flag, a safety fuse (Bisite stripe-02 meter), 50 grams of explosive powder, one Pep kit (medical apron), 31 Naxal literature, 15 Naxal diaries, a black T-shirt, a saree, a dupatta, two shirts, two Bbermuda necker, a Sando vest, underwear, black polythene, a jacket, two aerosol paint (Asian), a switch mechanism, a clipboard, a hand blower, and a bench vice part.