Gujarat: Police Reach Out To Elderly To Celebrate Diwali

Ahmedabad: In a heartwarming initiative, Ahmedabad Police reached out to elderly individuals living alone during the Diwali season to celebrate the festival of lights.

For the past few days, police officers in the Maninagar area of Ahmedabad have been visiting elderly residents to share festive wishes. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Pradeepsinh Jadeja of J Division stated that this initiative was part of a larger effort by the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner, the Joint Commissioner, and the Deputy Police Commissioner of Zone 6 to embody the slogan "Police Prajano Mitra".

Under the guidance of Maninagar Police Station Police Inspector DP Unadkat, Police Sub Inspector S.I. Patel, and Police Officer Arjun Singh, along with female officers from the She Team- Police Officer Komalben, Niruben, and Hemlataben- police engaged with senior citizens across various societies. They aimed to make these individuals feel cared for, assuring them that the police are also part of their extended family.

During these visits, officers offered sweets and festive greetings to the senior citizens. The police further assured them that they are always available to help with any needs or concerns.