Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police's intelligence unit conducted raids at several places in Kashmir on Saturday.

The raids were carried out at 10 locations as part of its ongoing investigations into a case file under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The searches were conducted in four districts including Ganderbal, Budgam, Srinagar and Pulwama.

Raids were still underway at the time of filing of this report. Further details are awaited.