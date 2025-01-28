Police Raid Orchestras In Nalanda, 22 Minor Girls Among 33 Rescued

Nalanda: Nalanda Police raided three orchestra centres in the district and rescued 33 girls, including 22 minors, who were forced to perform obscene dance. Search is on for the orchestra operators, who fled during the raid, police said.
According to police, among the rescued girls, the youngest is only 13 years old. These girls hail from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and were lured by orchestra operators in the name of offering them work in Bollywood films.
"A total of 33 girls have been rescued in the raid and 22 of them are minors. Further action will be taken after investigation," Bharat Soni, Nalanda superintendent of police said.
Under the direction of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), a team of the Mission Mukti Foundation, an NGO, and police conducted raids in Pawapuri police station area on Tuesday morning.
The team included women police station in-charge Pushpa Kumari, Mission Mukti Foundation director Virendra Kumar Singh, Delhi rescue centre officer Akshay Pandey, Vikram from Child Line and Mantu Kumar, Ujjwal Kumar and Ashwini Gangotri from Idea.
Mission Mukti Foundation director Virendra Kumar Singh said the girls were being forced to do obscene dance in orchestras. They had been brought to Nalanda by luring them of jobs and scope to perform dance steps in films, Singh said.
Investigations have revealed that these girls have been brought from other states to Nalanda in the last eight months.
