By Shahid Tak

Shopian: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday conducted raids in multiple locations across the Shopian district as part of an ongoing crackdown on people linked to militants and separatists and to curb unlawful activities, an official said.

Officials said that the coordinated operation was conducted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and targeted residences and other premises of individuals suspected of having links with banned organisations like Hurriyat, Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and Muslim League.

Police Raid Multiple Locations Of Banned Organisations In Jammu Kashmir's Shopian (ETV Bharat)

The searches were conducted in several villages, including Imamsahib, Trenz, Chotipora, and Maldera, as part of the multiple cases registered in Shopian Police Station under UAPA.

Among the places raided by the police were the residences of Mufeezul Rehman Ganie (former District President of Jametul Tulba, JeI), Mohd Imran Wani (former Tehsil President of JeI), Mohd Yousuf Mir (former Qai Muqam Chairman of the Muslim League), Javid Ahmad Tantray and Jalal Din Bhat.

Raids were also conducted at the residential houses of Mohd Yousuf Wani in Zainapora and Mohd Ashraf Gonchi in Trenz. Both are involved in Case FIR No. 27/2019 under Sections 10, 11, and 13 of the UAPA Act, registered at Police Station Shopian.

Authorities have yet to release any official statement regarding seizures or arrests made during the raids. However, over the past few days, similar operations have been carried out across Kashmir to tighten security and curb unlawful activities.