ETV Bharat / state

Police Raid 58 Locations In Delhi-NCR To Crackdown On Notorious Gangs

New Delhi: In a major crackdown on notorious criminal gangs on Wednesday night, Delhi police conducted raids at 58 locations in the Delhi-NCR region. According to officials, it had deployed 40 teams from the Outer North District Police, which raided several hideouts of notorious gangs, including the Tillu Tajpuria gang, the Neeraj Bawana-Rajesh Bawana gang, the Jitendra alias Gogi gang, and the Kala Jatheri gang.

The massive raids led to the seizure of a large cache of illegal weapons and cash, and several FIRs have been registered, police said. Confirming the latest operations, special commissioner (law and order) Ravindra Singh Yadav said the raids were aimed at curbing the expanding network of the gangs in and around the Delhi-NCR region, and such operations will continue in future.

The latest raids followed the crackdown on the Kapil Sangwan and Vicky Takkar gangs in Dwarka, in which 26 gang members were detained, six of whom have been arrested.

The Tillu Tajpuria, Neeraj-Rajesh Bawana, Jitendra Gogi, Kala Jatheri and other notorious gangs have long been active in the region and were involved in murder, extortion, ransom, and arms smuggling. As frequent inter-gang rivalry leads to a rising number of crimes, the police undertook the operation to curb their nefarious activities.

"No criminals will be spared, as the Delhi police are periodically carrying out large-scale operations to make the region free of crime. Recent raids have weakened the networks of many gangsters, and such operations will continue," Yadav said.