Police Question 10 People In Connection With Murder Of TMC Worker In Malda

Kolkata: Police questioned 10 people in connection with the killing of a Trinamool Congress worker and injury to two others in West Bengal's Malda district, an officer said on Wednesday.

The investigating officers of Malda district police questioned 10 people, mostly locals, who were detained on Tuesday after the crime but no arrests have been made so far, the officer said.

"The CCTV footage from nearby establishments has been recovered. Those who were detained last evening were questioned the entire night as a part of our investigation. As of now, it seems to be a part of revenge politics. Out of the 10 detained, six are from the same locality. We have also raided some places as a part of our probe," the officer told PTI.

The police, however, denied getting any evidence that the TMC workers were shot at. "We have not found any evidence that any bullet was fired during the crime. There is no CCTV footage or any mobile grab that anyone fired during the attack. We are yet to arrest anyone, but hopefully we will nab the culprit soon," he said.