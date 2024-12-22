'Police Protecting The Accused': Rajasthan Congress MLA Indira Meena Sits On Night-Long Dharna Outside Police Station

Sawai Madhopur: Rajasthan Congress MLA Indira Meena sat on a night-long dharna, which continued on Sunday morning outside the Baunli police station in Sawai Madhopur against what she termed “police protection” of the accused absconding in various cases.

Meena, who represents the Bamanwas assembly constituency, reached Baunli police station late Saturday night with the victims and her workers to demand the arrest of the accused who are absconding in various pending cases registered at the police station. Despite assurances by SHO Radharaman Gupta, MLA Indira Meena was not satisfied with the arguments and sat on a dharna in front of Baunli police station with a large number of workers by lighting a bonfire in the police station premises throughout the night, which is still going on today.

Meena said that there are several cases where no action is being taken by the police. “Instead the culprits are being protected by the police. The accused in various cases are going scot-free. One case unfolded in front of my eyes. The police were with me but they did not act. We are demanding that action should be taken in these cases. The police protection of the accused should stop. We will continue the dharna until the accused are not arrested,” Meena added.

She said that there are some accused who are absconding in serious crimes like illegal mining, POCSO and fraud, but the Baunli police station has not arrested them yet.

SHO Radharaman Gupta assured the MLA of taking action within 10 days, but MLA Indira Meena was not satisfied with the arguments of the SHO and remained adamant on the demand for immediate action.