Noida: Police Orders to Close Galaxy Blue Sapphire Mall After Two Dead in Accident

Noida: A day after two people died when a ceiling grille of a shopping mall fell from the fifth floor on them, the police on Monday ordered to close the Galaxy Blue Sapphire Mall located in Greater Noida West for security reasons. Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Nagar Lakshmi Singh issued the order.

Officials have been deployed at the site to maintain law and order. The police commissioner has also given instructions to conduct a detailed investigation of the mall's construction safety, fire safety and lift safety. Official sources said that the primary investigation revealed that the incident took place due to the negligence of the mall management.

A case has been registered against the mall management. The two deceased were killed after a ceiling grille fell from the roof of a shopping mall in Greater Noida. The deceased were identified as Harendra Bhati (35) and Shakeel (35), residents of Vijayanagar police station area in Ghaziabad.

The duo were walking towards an escalator on the ground floor of the Mall when the iron structures fell on them from the fifth floor. The victims died on the spot after being struck by the ceiling grille. Police said that strict action will be taken against those who were found guilty by the mall management in the investigation.

Meanwhile, a big chunk of the concrete roof collapsed at southwest Delhi's Ambience Mall in the early hours of Monday. There were no casualties as the incident took place past midnight. Police said the roof partially collapsed in the mall's central hall around 12.45 am and there was debris scattered all around the section. They said no one was injured in the incident, and added that an investigation was underway.

Read More