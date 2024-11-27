ETV Bharat / state

Police On High Alert After Maoists 'Plant Bomb' In Slain Commander’s Stomach In Latehar

After Chhottu Kharwar was gunned down in an encounter, security forces came across some incision marks on his abdomen which could be due to transplantation.

A bomb squad staff inspects the body of the slain Maoist commander (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Palamu: Security forces and police are on high alert after it came to be known that Maoists are transplanting a bomb in the stomach of Chottu Kharwar, a top commander. Some incision marks have been found in his abdomen which raised the suspicion of the security establishments. The bomb squad is currently scanning the torso of the top commander.

Kharwar was gunned down in a fight between Maoists and security forces in the Bhimpav forest of the Chhipadohar police station area in the Latehar district of Jharkhand. After receiving information about the gunbattle, police and security forces launched a search operation in the area on Wednesday and a team of security forces reached the spot in the afternoon for investigation of the deceased body. Upon close examination, suspicious marks were found in the stomach area of Kharwar's body. The bomb squad was called in to ascertain whether an explosive was inserted there.

"Some suspicious marks have been found on the stomach of Naxalite Chhotu Kherwar, based on which the bomb squad is examining his body. Police and security forces are conducting search operations and keeping an eye on the area," Palamu DIG Y S Ramesh said.

It is worth noting that in 2013, there was an encounter between the Naxalites and security forces in Katia, Latehar where Maoists had planted a bomb in the stomach of a slain CRPF jawan. After this incident, the police conducted a thorough investigation of the bodies recovered after every encounter.

Mrityunjay Bhuiyan and Manish Yadav were included in the team of Maoists who planted the bomb in 2013. The names of Mrityunjay and Manish came up in the Kherwar incident.

