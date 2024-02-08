Police on Alert after 'Save Gyanvapi' Posters Surface in Uttar Pradesh Village

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 8, 2024, 6:35 PM IST

Police on Alert after 'Save Gyanvapi' Posters Surface in Uttar Pradesh Village

Posters were found pasted on the walls of the houses in Chidiyadaha village in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district this morning. A case has been registered and search is on for the unidentified miscreants, police said.

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): Police have intensified vigil in Chidiyadaha village under Sungarhi police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district after posters were found on the walls urging people to run a campaign on social media protesting against the court order in the Gyanvapi case.

Police sources said that adequate security measures have been taken to avoid any untoward incident. Search in on for the miscreants and peace committee meetings will be held in the area, police added.

According to police, when people in the village woke up this morning, they found posters on their walls. The posters, written in English, inform that a campaign should be run on social media platform, X with '#savegyanvapi'. The timing and the date for launching the campaign have also been mentioned in the posters.

After getting information, police teams arrived at the village. Sungarhi police station in-charge Sanjeev Kumar Shukla and his team tore off the posters.

In view of the sensitivity of the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police Vikram Dahiya and Circle Officer Deepak Chaturvedi reached the village. They appealed villagers to maintain peace and warned of action against anyone who tries to vitiate the atmosphere through posters or any other means.

Superintendent of Police Atul Sharma said that the matter has come to his notice. "The posters have been removed. A case has been registered against the unknown mischievous elements and searches are on for them," he said.

Read more

  1. Allahabad HC postpones plea Challenging Hindu's praying at Gyanvapi Mosque
  2. Delhi Police on high alert after Varanasi district court permits Hindu to offer prayers at Gyanvapi
  3. HC Hears Arguments on Plea Challenging Order Allowing Hindu Prayers in Gyanvapi Mosque Cellar

TAGGED:

GyanvapiPostersPolice on Alert

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.