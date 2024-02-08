Police on Alert after 'Save Gyanvapi' Posters Surface in Uttar Pradesh Village

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): Police have intensified vigil in Chidiyadaha village under Sungarhi police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district after posters were found on the walls urging people to run a campaign on social media protesting against the court order in the Gyanvapi case.

Police sources said that adequate security measures have been taken to avoid any untoward incident. Search in on for the miscreants and peace committee meetings will be held in the area, police added.

According to police, when people in the village woke up this morning, they found posters on their walls. The posters, written in English, inform that a campaign should be run on social media platform, X with '#savegyanvapi'. The timing and the date for launching the campaign have also been mentioned in the posters.

After getting information, police teams arrived at the village. Sungarhi police station in-charge Sanjeev Kumar Shukla and his team tore off the posters.

In view of the sensitivity of the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police Vikram Dahiya and Circle Officer Deepak Chaturvedi reached the village. They appealed villagers to maintain peace and warned of action against anyone who tries to vitiate the atmosphere through posters or any other means.

Superintendent of Police Atul Sharma said that the matter has come to his notice. "The posters have been removed. A case has been registered against the unknown mischievous elements and searches are on for them," he said.