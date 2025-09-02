Punjab AAP Legislator Pathanmajra Fires At Police, Flees Custody

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanour MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who was arrested from Haryana's Kurukshetra on Monday, has escaped police custody after firing on the team.

Earlier, Pathanmajra said in a social media post that he has been booked under IPC Section 376 in an old case involving his ex-wife and alleged that the Delhi AAP team "is trying to rule over Punjab and is suppressing his voice".

"I raised my voice for Punjab against my own party. For which, a case has been registered against me. I had already said that some action would be taken against me. I have stood with my Punjab, I have put my career at stake. Now your cooperation is needed. Therefore, all of you should reach Patiala where they are being arrested and taken away.'

Appealing to fellow MLAs and ministers, he said, "If you do not speak today, then tomorrow a case will be filed against you too. Today, a case under Section 376 has been filed against me illegally. This is an old case which is already being tried by the court," he added.

Earlier, the legislator had publicly blamed senior officials of the Irrigation Department, including Principal Secretary (Drainage) Krishan Kumar, for the deteriorating flood situation in the state and slammed the AAP's central leadership for the flood crisis, demanding the removal of the officer.

He alleged that the officer had not initiated steps to desilt and clean rivers, particularly the Tangri River, despite his repeated requests. In an earlier video, he said the government should listen to people, or they "will thrash us".

"If negligence continues, in the 2027 Assembly polls AAP will be in a very bad condition... may not even be in a position to form the government again," he said in the video.

Blaming the principal secretary for the floods, he had said, "Punjab's floods are due to him. If rivers and canals had been desilted on time, the damage could have been avoided. He behaves as if Punjab survives only because he was born."

Pathanmajra urged Mann to remove Kumar from the post, accusing him of controlling key departments for years, misleading politicians and ignoring farmers' concerns.

On Monday, the MLA claimed that his 12-person security cover has been withdrawn and the station house officers in his constituency have been replaced.

"I knew it beforehand. I told these personnel yesterday (Sunday) that they should prepare. Delhi leaders think they can scare me... I want to tell the CM that all MLAs are with you. If you do not listen to me today, then it will be too late. I have been a soldier of the party. They are dictators. Instead of replacing the officers, they are taking action against the MLAs. They want to send a message to all the MLAs by doing this to me," he said, adding that on directions of the party's Delhi leadership, the Vigilance Bureau may book him for speaking against his own government.