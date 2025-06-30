Police Make Educational Interventions in Naxal-Affected Villages Of Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham

Kabirdham: In a move to wean the people away from Naxalism, the Chhattisgarh Police have come up with important interventions in the education sector in Kabirdham district.

The Police have stepped in at a time when instead of renovating dilapidated school structures in nine Naxal-affected villages, the administration went in for the merger of schools.

The schools of Bandukunda, Sarutiya, Jhurgidadar, Pundripathara, Bijadhap, Mandibhata, Tendu Padav, Bagai Pahad and Sauru Bolda villages were merged with the school in Sonwahi village but the children were unable to go there because of there being no roads and thick forest.

“There was a government school that was closed. There was no means of transport and the road was bad. So the kids stopped studying,” related Toumen Dhurve who is a teacher.

Although Kabirdham has been declared Naxal free but there are constant reports of encounters and Naxalite movement in the adjoining Kanha National Park and other areas.

The villagers disclosed that previously the Naxalites used to call the shots in the villages located on the Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border. There were encounters in which Naxalites were killed. Being almost 80 km to 90 km away from the district headquarters, there were no signs of development in these Naxal-affected villages. With the school buildings desperately needing maintenance, no steps were taken by the administration.

It was in these circumstances that the Police stepped in with the effort to put books and stationery in the hands of the children in these villages and bring them to the mainstream of the society.

The Police have got buildings built in these nine villages and have roped in local unemployed tribal youth to impart education to the children. The entire expense is being borne by the Police.

Toumen Dhurve related that he has been teaching in one such school since 2019. “I too come from 10 km away. I have a BA degree and am teaching the children here,” he said.

The Police have been trying to engage the youth in this area through education and sports activity as a part of the community policing efforts.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmendra Singh Chavai disclosed, “We are taking education to the villages where there is no education facility available and there is an influence of Naxalites. Our effort is to ensure that the children do not get swayed by the Naxalites but are drawn towards education.”

He disclosed that more than 200 children are availing education in the schools managed by the Police Department. “We are also helping those children who want to go in for higher studies away from their villages. This is to keep them away from illegal activities,” he added.

The Police have been helping the youth appear for class 8, 10 and 12 exams through the Open School system. Around 1300 youths have cleared these exams since 2017. Interestingly, the Police have been arranging for their taking the exam along with their transportation.

Chavai explained,” We are also helping the tribal youth get employment after their education. Till now we have managed to get almost 30 children employed.”