Police Launch Search Operation In Kishtwar's Kuntwara Area To Recover Bodies Of Two VDG members

Due to the dense forest area and darkness, the search operation was halted at night and resumed with the first light of the day. ( ANI )

Jammu: After the gruesome killing of two village defence guard (VDG) members in the forests of the Kuntwara area of Kishtwar district yesterday, police resumed the search operation to recover the bodies of the deceased. A massive combing operation has also been launched jointly by police and the Army to trace the hiding terrorists responsible for killing VDGs.

In a midnight statement, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone said, "As reported, two VDG members, Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar from Ohli Kuntwara, have gone missing in the upper reaches while grazing livestock. Later on, photographs of their dead bodies circulating on social media and family members have confirmed their identities. On this, a joint search operation by Police and Army is underway. Updates to follow."

Due to the dense forest area and darkness, the search operation was halted at night and resumed with the first light of the day. However, so far security forces haven't been able to recover the dead bodies.

The area is situated across the river Chenab on top of a hill. While going towards Kishtwar from Drabshala, people cross a footbridge before trekking to the upper reaches. Locals informed that to reach the top of the hill, one has to trek around 20 kilometres and it is not easy to reach there.

Since June this year, the first terror activities were witnessed in Doda district whereas in Kishtwar district terrorists showed their presence after August and their activities are increasing.

The ruling party in Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), issued a statement condemning the incident. Party President Farooq Abdullah and CM Omar Abdullah expressed strong disapproval of the brutal killing, calling such acts a hindrance to achieving long-term peace in the region. They extended their condolences and prayers to the bereaved families during this difficult time.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack on VDG members in Kishtwar. He paid homage to the martyrs Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar and reiterated the government’s resolve to destroy all terror outfits and avenge the barbaric act.