Police Launch Search Operation In Kishtwar's Kuntwara Area To Recover Bodies Of Two VDG members

Jammu: After the gruesome killing of two village defence guard (VDG) members in the forests of the Kuntwara area of Kishtwar district yesterday, police resumed the search operation to recover the bodies of the deceased. A massive combing operation has also been launched jointly by police and the Army to trace the hiding terrorists responsible for killing VDGs.
In a midnight statement, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone said, "As reported, two VDG members, Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar from Ohli Kuntwara, have gone missing in the upper reaches while grazing livestock. Later on, photographs of their dead bodies circulating on social media and family members have confirmed their identities. On this, a joint search operation by Police and Army is underway. Updates to follow."
Due to the dense forest area and darkness, the search operation was halted at night and resumed with the first light of the day. However, so far security forces haven't been able to recover the dead bodies.
The area is situated across the river Chenab on top of a hill. While going towards Kishtwar from Drabshala, people cross a footbridge before trekking to the upper reaches. Locals informed that to reach the top of the hill, one has to trek around 20 kilometres and it is not easy to reach there.
Since June this year, the first terror activities were witnessed in Doda district whereas in Kishtwar district terrorists showed their presence after August and their activities are increasing.
The ruling party in Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), issued a statement condemning the incident. Party President Farooq Abdullah and CM Omar Abdullah expressed strong disapproval of the brutal killing, calling such acts a hindrance to achieving long-term peace in the region. They extended their condolences and prayers to the bereaved families during this difficult time.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack on VDG members in Kishtwar. He paid homage to the martyrs Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar and reiterated the government’s resolve to destroy all terror outfits and avenge the barbaric act.
In a post on X, he wrote: “No words are strong enough to condemn the heinous terrorist attack on VDG members in Kishtwar. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of brave sons martyred in this cowardly attack. We are firmly resolved to destroy all terror outfits and avenge this barbaric act.”.
People's Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone condemned the killings of two village defence guards in a post on X Sajad said he was "saddened by the tragic loss of two Village Defense Guards (VDGs) in Kishtwar, who were brutally shot dead. My heartfelt condolences to their families and loved ones.
A massive search operation has been launched by the police to find the bodies. Meanwhile, the Sanatan Dharam Sabha Kishtwar has given a call for a bandh today(Friday ) in protest against the killings of two Village Defence Guards.
Who are village defence Guards? Village Defence Guards formerly known as Village Defence Committees is a civilian militia first established in the mid-1990s in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir for the self-defence of locals, especially Hindus, in remote hilly villages against militancy.
It consists of villagers and police officers. Jammu and Kashmir on August 15, 2022, officially sanctioned the creation of VDGs, who are provided a monthly remuneration of Rs 4000-4,500 after the policy for VDCs, which were headed by Special Police Officers (SPOs), was revamped by the Union home ministry.
In the VDC scheme, only SPOs were paid but after 2022, all members of VDGs are being compensated financially by the government.
