Police Launch Major Crackdown Against Drug Trade In J&K's Anantnag

Anantnag: Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district have launched a major offensive against drug trade in the district arresting nine drug peddlers including a woman and attached properties worth crores in November alone.

In the latest crackdown on the drug trade, Anantnag Police conducted two naka operations, leading to the arrest of two drug peddlers and the seizure of a substantial quantity of narcotics, a police spokesperson said.

In the first operation, a Police team from Srigufwara Police Station set up a naka near the hospital crossing in Sirhama. During the operation, they intercepted a suspicious individual identified as Gulzar Ahmad Rather, son of Mohd Ayoub Rather, a resident of Sirhama. A thorough search led to the recovery of approximately 3 kilograms of illicit cannabis powder from his possession, police said. The accused was promptly arrested, and the contraband was seized, it added.

In a separate operation, a police team from Bijbehara Police Station established a naka at Doodnard Waghama. During the checkpoint inspection, the team intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK03G-8966. Upon searching the vehicle, they recovered approximately 3.350 kilograms of charas as per police. The driver, identified as Gulzar Ahmad Rather, son of Gh Rasool Rather, a resident of Waghama, Bijbehara, was arrested, and the narcotics were confiscated.

Cases under NDPS act have been registered at Srigufwara and Bijbehara Police Stations, and further investigations are underway.

The district police Anantnag have launched a crackdown against drug trade by arresting several drug peddlers and attached properties worth crores under the NDPS Act.