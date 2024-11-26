Police Launch Major Crackdown Against Drug Trade In J&K's Anantnag

Anantnag: Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district have launched a major offensive against drug trade in the district arresting nine drug peddlers including a woman and attached properties worth crores in November alone.
In the latest crackdown on the drug trade, Anantnag Police conducted two naka operations, leading to the arrest of two drug peddlers and the seizure of a substantial quantity of narcotics, a police spokesperson said.
In the first operation, a Police team from Srigufwara Police Station set up a naka near the hospital crossing in Sirhama. During the operation, they intercepted a suspicious individual identified as Gulzar Ahmad Rather, son of Mohd Ayoub Rather, a resident of Sirhama. A thorough search led to the recovery of approximately 3 kilograms of illicit cannabis powder from his possession, police said. The accused was promptly arrested, and the contraband was seized, it added.
In a separate operation, a police team from Bijbehara Police Station established a naka at Doodnard Waghama. During the checkpoint inspection, the team intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK03G-8966. Upon searching the vehicle, they recovered approximately 3.350 kilograms of charas as per police. The driver, identified as Gulzar Ahmad Rather, son of Gh Rasool Rather, a resident of Waghama, Bijbehara, was arrested, and the narcotics were confiscated.
Cases under NDPS act have been registered at Srigufwara and Bijbehara Police Stations, and further investigations are underway.
The district police Anantnag have launched a crackdown against drug trade by arresting several drug peddlers and attached properties worth crores under the NDPS Act.
On November 12, Anantnag Police arrested a drug peddler in Aishmuqam and seized 750g of cannabis powder and 8 kg of cannabis husk. A case FIR No. 89/2024 was registered in this regard.
Then on Nov 14, Police arrested Mohd Altaf Bhat of Sirhama,with 5kg of illicit cannabis powder during a routine naka checking at Sirhama Daiwath Bridge. A case under NDPS Act was registered in the incident.
Later, on Nov 16, Anantnag Police arrested 2 drug peddlers in Aishmuqam and recovered 6.8 kg of cannabis husk from their possession.
Among the properties attached, on Nov 18, properties worth Rs 1.5 Cr were attached under NDPS Act including Rs 80 lakh worth house of a notorious drug peddler in Khreibal and Rs 70 lakh worth shops of two brothers in Srigufwara.
On Nov 25, Anantnag Police attached properties worth Rs 1.6 crore under NDPS Act.
Read more: