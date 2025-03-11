Police Lathicharge On Daily-wagers Rocks Jammu Kashmir Assembly; BJP Stages Walkout

Jammu: The recent protest by the daily wagers rocked the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly after BJP MLAs raised the issue and asked the government why the protestors were cane-charged by the police and why the government was not bringing a policy on them.
BJP MLAs even staged walkout from the House after ruckus between them and MLAs from treasury benches.
Reacting to the allegations of BJP, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah responded, "It is the police who charged the daily wagers and unfortunately neither of us has any control over the police. It is better to visit the area nearby, where the control is, and ask them why they cane-charged the protestors. It is a humanitarian issue rather than a financial issue and will have to be taken up accordingly. Hope our message has reached the police and next time such a treatment will not be given to daily wagers and casual labourers."
"As far as the government's response is concerned, discussion on the budget is under progress and the response will come at the end," Omar added.
Despite the response from the Chief Minister, BJP MLAs continued their protest and sloganeering from both the sides, opposition and treasury benches, rocked the House.
The Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary intervened and assured that the government is committed and will address this issue. "You have done nothing in 10 years and now are talking about it doesn't suit you," the Dy CM said.
Hundreds of daily-wagers in the Public Health Engineering on Monday staged a massive protest in Srinagar demanding regularisation of their services. The protesters also tried to march towards the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's residence but the police, which was deployed in strength, foiled the protest march.
Read more: