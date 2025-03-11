ETV Bharat / state

Police Lathicharge On Daily-wagers Rocks Jammu Kashmir Assembly; BJP Stages Walkout

Jammu: The recent protest by the daily wagers rocked the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly after BJP MLAs raised the issue and asked the government why the protestors were cane-charged by the police and why the government was not bringing a policy on them.

BJP MLAs even staged walkout from the House after ruckus between them and MLAs from treasury benches.

Reacting to the allegations of BJP, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah responded, "It is the police who charged the daily wagers and unfortunately neither of us has any control over the police. It is better to visit the area nearby, where the control is, and ask them why they cane-charged the protestors. It is a humanitarian issue rather than a financial issue and will have to be taken up accordingly. Hope our message has reached the police and next time such a treatment will not be given to daily wagers and casual labourers."

"As far as the government's response is concerned, discussion on the budget is under progress and the response will come at the end," Omar added.