Police Investigate Suspicious Death Of Student In Tiruppur, Suspecting Murder

Tiruppur: Dandapani and Thangamani, a couple from Paruvai village near Palladam in Tiruppur district, had a 22-year-old daughter pursuing her master’s degree at Coimbatore Government College. She was reportedly in a relationship for three years with Venmani, a young man from Vijayapuram, Tiruppur, who studied at the same college.

Venmani allegedly visited the student's house to propose marriage, but her parents did not approve. On March 30, while the student’s parents were at the temple, they returned home to find their daughter dead, with a cupboard fallen on her and a head injury.

Instead of informing the police, the parents and relatives buried the body in a nearby cemetery. Suspecting foul play, the victim's boyfriend Venmani lodged a complaint at Kamanayakkanpalayam police station, alleging a mystery behind her death. Acting on the complaint, police launched an investigation. Forensic experts collected fingerprints and evidence from the student’s house.