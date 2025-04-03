ETV Bharat / state

Police Intensify Crackdown Against Social Media, 200 Users Identified For Misinformation In Kashmir

Srinagar: The police have intensified their crackdown on social media accounts spreading misinformation in Kashmir, identifying 200 such handles for promoting radicalisation. This follows multiple actions against users for glorifying militancy and disseminating radical content.

Of the 200 social media accounts, 100 have been found operating from outside the country, said a Police Officer. He said they have acted against several social media accounts by blocking them and initiating legal action, including cases against key propagators.

“Security proceedings have also been started against several individuals involved in such activities,” said the spokesperson. He said that several individuals influenced by the online propaganda have been counselled and handed over to their families as part of a ‘de-radicalisation initiative’.

“At the same time, Cyber Police Kashmir remains committed to counter-radicalisation efforts,” he added. The Police said they reaffirm their commitment to safeguarding national security in both physical and digital spaces.