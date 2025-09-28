ETV Bharat / state

Police Inspect Durga Puja Pandal With Operation Sindoor Show Organised By BJP Leader, Discuss Crowd Control Steps

Kolkata: A day after the organisers of a Durga puja in Kolkata, inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, charged the police with trying to stop their light-and-sound show on Operation Sindoor, senior officers on Sunday inspected the pandal and discussed ways to ensure swift crowd dispersal from there.

The development comes after BJP leader and Santosh Mitra Square Puja secertary Sajal Ghosh threatened to close down the pandal and immerse the idol prematurely if “pressure tactics” do not stop.

Kolkata Police DC Central Indira Mukherjee, along with other senior officers, inspected the pandal and the park where the crowd-puller puja is being organised, and discussed with organisers the routes of crowd circulation at the site.

"The police have shown us a purported complaint lodged by a section of locals about the sound decibel limits during the show. When we confronted them with the question of why other organisers in nearby localities were being left out, they had no answer," the BJP leader claimed.

He also claimed, "Locals did not send such a letter. It was the handiwork of some non-locals close to the ruling TMC. We are going ahead with the show and will remain vigilant." Ghosh said the puja organisers don't want to deprive lakhs of visitors from thronging the pandal where the light and show on Operation Sindoor has been taking place on the outside screen through projection.

He also expressed solidarity with the organisers of Mohammed Ali Park, which had briefly closed down the pandal a day ago, citing "unreasonable" police strictures in the movement of visitors.

"Police should act more reasonably and not harass puja organisers," Ghosh said.