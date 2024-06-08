35-Yr-Old Police Informer Shot Dead By Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon

Kondagaon: A 35-year-old man, acting as a police informer was allegedly shot dead by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district of Bastar division, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Timdi village under Dhanora police station area on Friday night when the deceased, identified as Dinesh Mandavi was returning from a wedding ceremony that was held in another village. The Naxalities were reportedly hiding near his house and shot him when they caught sight of him. They then fled from the spot leaving Dinesh in an injured condition.

Kondagaon SP said Dinesh was seriously injured after being shot by Naxalites. On information of the villagers, he was immediately taken to a hospital in Keshkal but died on the way.

"The body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem and Dhanora Police have initiated an investigation," Yashwant Singh Shyam, police station in-charge said.

According to police, Dinesh used to work as an informer for the special intelligence branch of the police. Security personnel have launched a search operation in the area to trace the assaulters, Shyam said.

Earlier on Friday, in an anti-Naxal operation that was undertaken in Dantewada and Narayanpur border, seven hardcore Naxalites were killed. Around 1000 jawans were involved in the operation.

