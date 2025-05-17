Police Head Constable Arrested In The Middle Of 'Haldi Ceremony' On His Wedding Day In Chhattisgarh

Kabirdham: In a shocking turn of events, a police head constable was arrested from his wedding pavilion in the middle of 'haldi ceremony' on charges of fraud and sexual exploitation in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district, officials said.

The accused identified as Bahadur Singh Meravi posted in Intelligence Bureau (SIB) branch, was arrested on Friday, May 16 from his wedding pavilion in Kawardha following complaints against him on successive days, Additional SP Pankaj Patel said.

According to Patel, on May 15, soldier Bhira, resident Mukesh Markam and his two colleagues lodged a complaint against the accused Bahadur Singh Meravi of duping them of lakhs of Rs 16 lakh on pretext of getting them recruited in the police. On May 16, a woman lodged another complaint against Singh and accused him of cheating and physical exploitation, the Additional SP said.

According to the police, the woman, in her complaint, accused the head constable of sexually exploiting her on the promise of marrying her. She also said that the accused duped her on the pretext of providing her government job.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused head constable was already married and was attending his 'haldi ceremony' on his wedding when the police arrested from the wedding pavilion, Patel added.

The arrest of the head constable from his wedding pavilion has sent caused a stir in the police department.