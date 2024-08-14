Rajasthan: Police, Forest Department Officials Arrest Six Poachers For Killing Deer in Barmer

Barmer: Forest department on Tuesday, August 13, arrested six poachers for allegedly killing more than a dozen deer, listed under Schedule I of Wildlife (Protection) Act, in the Leelsar village, bringing an end to the 36-hour long dharna staged by wildlife lovers and locals. The accused were presented in court and remanded to police custody till August 17.

Officials of the forest department said that they would interrogate the accused and nab other poachers involved in the case. The incident came to light on Sunday, August 11 following which chaos and frenzy spread in the area. Police along with a team from the forest department rushed to the spot on Monday, August 12 after being alerted.

Anger and resentment spread among locals who sat on a dharna and demanded strict action of the killers. The dharna created pressure on the administration who began probe and quickly detained six people and started interrogating them.

During interrogation, the criminals confessed to the crime and revealed that they worked for a gang who hunt and supply meat on demand to hotels. Assistant Forest Conservator of Forest Department, Chandra Shekhar Kaushik said that post the arrest, the criminals are being questioned to trace the kingpin in the case.

Schedule I of Wildlife (Protection) Act covers endangered species that need rigorous protection. It is because of this that the harshest penalties for violation of the law are ensured under this Schedule. Species under this Schedule are prohibited to be hunted throughout India, except under threat to human life.