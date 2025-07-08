Police Flummoxed As Two Women Claim To Be Mother Of Married Lady In Agra

Agra: In a curious case reported at Pinahat Police Station in Agra on Monday, two women have come forward to claim a married lady as their daughter. Both of them have approached the Police seeking custody of the lady. The Police have decided that all the three have to undergo DNA profiling to which they have agreed.

The case pertains to married lady Jyoti alias Varsha who is being claimed as a daughter by two women. Both have claimed to be the real biological mother of Jyoti. The family members of both these claimants also reached the Police Station on Monday and supported the claimants and raised a ruckus. The Police managed to pacify both the parties and questioned the two claimants and Jyoti before arriving at the solution of DNA profiling.

Inspector Manoj Kumar related that the first claimant in the case is Kanti Devi of Pura Natha village who said that Jyoti’s real name is Aarti. She said that Aarti had been bitten by a snake when she was nine years old after which she was consigned to Chambal River thinking that she had passed away from the poisonous bite.

“She now claims that she was always convinced that her daughter is alive and she is now standing before her,” he said.

The Police official further said, “The second claimant is Guddi Devi of Useth Bijla village in Morena district in Madhya Pradesh who says that her daughter’s name is Varsha. She says that Varsha had been married off to a person of Nagla Devhans village in Agra on February 12, 2025. She claims to have all the relevant documents including Varsha’s birth certificate and is accusing Kanti Devi of pestering her without any reason.”

Varsha too has stated that Guddi Devi is her mother and she does not know Kanti Devi.

“The matter is sensitive and not a routine one. The lady in question is an adult who can take independent decisions. But the real mother can be determined only through a DNA test of the three who have agreed to it. However, we are discussing it with the senior officials,” said Inspector Manoj Kumar.