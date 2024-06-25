ETV Bharat / state

'Will Scare After Becoming Ghost': Text Message Of Class 9 Girl Who Died By Suicide In Gwalior

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

In her last text message sent to her friend, Varsha Tiwari, a class 9 student, wrote that she would become a ghost and scare her. Similar messages have revealed that she was sad for not having enough friends, police said.

'Will Scare After Becoming Ghost': Text Message Of Class 9 Girl Who Died By Suicide In Gwalior
Gwalior apartment from where the girl jumped off from (ETV Bharat Photo)

Gwalior: Four days after a class 9 student died after falling from the eighth floor of her apartment in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, police examined text messages sent from her mobile, revealing that she died by suicide for not having enough friends. She has even written about scaring a friend by becoming ghost after death.

Police said Varsha Tiwari, jumped from the Sumer Galaxy Apartment on Bhind Road under Gola Ka Mandir police station area in Gwalior on Friday. Although police suspected it to be a case of suicide, her family members claimed it to be murder, saying she could not have taken such a drastic step. Also, suspicion was raised since she did not sustain any major head injury.

Later, police examined her text messages written by her before she took to end her life. Her mental condition has been revealed through these messages, officials said. The girl reportedly wrote that she did not have many friends and was having a dispute with one of them. In her last message she wrote of scaring this friend by becoming a ghost and bid farewell to all.

An officer of Gola Ka Mandir police station said a case has been registered and investigations are underway.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Read more

Trolled on Social Media, Elderly 'Bhangar Baba' Dies by Suicide in Rajasthan

Gwalior: Four days after a class 9 student died after falling from the eighth floor of her apartment in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, police examined text messages sent from her mobile, revealing that she died by suicide for not having enough friends. She has even written about scaring a friend by becoming ghost after death.

Police said Varsha Tiwari, jumped from the Sumer Galaxy Apartment on Bhind Road under Gola Ka Mandir police station area in Gwalior on Friday. Although police suspected it to be a case of suicide, her family members claimed it to be murder, saying she could not have taken such a drastic step. Also, suspicion was raised since she did not sustain any major head injury.

Later, police examined her text messages written by her before she took to end her life. Her mental condition has been revealed through these messages, officials said. The girl reportedly wrote that she did not have many friends and was having a dispute with one of them. In her last message she wrote of scaring this friend by becoming a ghost and bid farewell to all.

An officer of Gola Ka Mandir police station said a case has been registered and investigations are underway.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Read more

Trolled on Social Media, Elderly 'Bhangar Baba' Dies by Suicide in Rajasthan

TAGGED:

CLASS 9 GIRL WHO DIED BY SUICIDETEXT MESSAGESCARING A FRIEND BY BECOMING GHOSTGWALIOR SUICIDE CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.