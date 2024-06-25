'Will Scare After Becoming Ghost': Text Message Of Class 9 Girl Who Died By Suicide In Gwalior

Gwalior: Four days after a class 9 student died after falling from the eighth floor of her apartment in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, police examined text messages sent from her mobile, revealing that she died by suicide for not having enough friends. She has even written about scaring a friend by becoming ghost after death.

Police said Varsha Tiwari, jumped from the Sumer Galaxy Apartment on Bhind Road under Gola Ka Mandir police station area in Gwalior on Friday. Although police suspected it to be a case of suicide, her family members claimed it to be murder, saying she could not have taken such a drastic step. Also, suspicion was raised since she did not sustain any major head injury.

Later, police examined her text messages written by her before she took to end her life. Her mental condition has been revealed through these messages, officials said. The girl reportedly wrote that she did not have many friends and was having a dispute with one of them. In her last message she wrote of scaring this friend by becoming a ghost and bid farewell to all.