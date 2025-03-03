Police Dismantle Opium Mafia in Jharkhand, Destroy Cultivation

Ranchi: The opium mafia, who had been earning crores in Jharkhand for 20 years, is getting dismantled. Thanks to the constant vigil and continuous crackdown on opium dens by the police. The opium mafia has suffered the most in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said. The figures of Jharkhand CID revealed facts about opium destruction by forces.

Eight districts vulnerable

For many decades, the opium mafia used to earn crores from opium trade in Khunti, Chatra, Latehar, Ranchi, Palamu, Chaibasa, Saraikela and Hazaribagh districts of Jharkhand. Locals were involved in opium cultivation scaled up production for more profit.

Especially, Khunti district of Jharkhand had earned the sobriquet of 'Afghanistan by the opium mafia.' The situation, however, changed drastically, police said. Till this year, 22,000 acres of opium crops were destroyed by the Jharkhand Police.

Police sources said that this time, the opium mafia has lost crores of rupees. The once Rs 400-crore opium industry is in shambles now, police said.

Chatra on radar

In Chatra district, infamous for opium, 1,145 acres of opium were destroyed in 2021-22. In 2022-23, 1,822 acres of opium was destroyed and in 2023-24, 1,782 acres of opium cultivation was destroyed. By the end of February this year, 1,200 acres of opium has been destroyed in Chatra.

Khunti growers run for cover

Khunti is the most infamous for opium cultivation. In 2021-22, 1,085 acres of opium were destroyed in the district. In 2022-23, 2,272 acres of opium crop were destroyed. In 2023-24, 1,873 acres of opium crop were destroyed. Anti-opium crackdown reached its crescendo last year. Police destroyed 10,520.29 acres of opium this year.

Despite the crackdown, opium is still cultivated on a large scale in the rural areas of Ranchi. In 2021-22, opium was cultivated in 308 acres of land. In 2022-23, 977 acres of opium were destroyed. In 2023-24, 637 acres of opium were destroyed. A record 4,624 acres of opium had been destroyed in 2023-24.

Palamu and Hazaribag are the other two districts which are infamous for opium cultivation. In Palamu district, only 13 acres of opium crop were destroyed in 2021-22. In 2022-23, 38 acres and in 2023-24, 177 acres of opium were destroyed. In 2024, opium grown on 396 acres of land had been destroyed.

In Hazaribagh, till February 2025, opium crops grown in 504 acres had been destroyed. Opium grown on 56 acres of land was destroyed in Saraikela in 2021-22. Opium grown on 31 acres was destroyed in 2022-23. In 2023-24, opium grown on 28 acres of land was destroyed. In 2024-25, opium grown on 650 acres of land was destroyed.