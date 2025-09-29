ETV Bharat / state

Police Direct For Heightened Social Media Monitoring In Kashmir

This comes days after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha termed the narratives pushed by terror groups like Terrorist Resistance Front (TRF) as a serious threat.

VK Birdi
Kashmir Inspector General of Police VK Birdi, chairing a security review meeting in Srinagar. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 29, 2025 at 10:22 PM IST

Srinagar: Police have directed for heightened focus on social media platforms to curb the spread of propaganda and anti-national content in Kashmir, an official said.

This comes days after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha termed the narratives pushed by terror groups like Terrorist Resistance Front (TRF) as a serious threat, calling upon the people of Jammu and Kashmir to stand united against terrorism and help counter the extremist propaganda for peace and stability.

Chairing a security review meeting in Srinagar, Kashmir, Inspector General of Police VK Birdi insisted on enhancing monitoring of social media platforms to curb the spread of misinformation, propaganda and anti-national content.

Besides, he undertook a review of law and order management, anti-terror operations and public safety measures.

A pan-Kashmir district-wise security plan was discussed in detail with key installations, sensitive areas and inter-agency coordination in a special focus.

Birdi called for the strengthening of the intelligence network and the deployment of swift response mechanisms for the generation of inputs.

“He directed officers to intensify area domination, conduct night patrolling in sensitive areas, and maintain strict surveillance on anti-national elements (ANEs),” the officer added.

“The deliberations also focused on critical issues, including actions under the NDPS Act, achieving zero terror recruitment, strengthening district-level security grids, property attachment proceedings against terror elements, and other strategic concerns,” police added.

Birdi also directed for intensifying anti-drug operations, increasing surveillance on offenders and actively working toward dismantling drug networks, the official added.

“He also underlined the importance of community outreach and rehabilitation as part of a comprehensive anti-narcotics strategy,” police added.

