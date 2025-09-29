ETV Bharat / state

Police Direct For Heightened Social Media Monitoring In Kashmir

Srinagar: Police have directed for heightened focus on social media platforms to curb the spread of propaganda and anti-national content in Kashmir, an official said.

This comes days after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha termed the narratives pushed by terror groups like Terrorist Resistance Front (TRF) as a serious threat, calling upon the people of Jammu and Kashmir to stand united against terrorism and help counter the extremist propaganda for peace and stability.

Chairing a security review meeting in Srinagar, Kashmir, Inspector General of Police VK Birdi insisted on enhancing monitoring of social media platforms to curb the spread of misinformation, propaganda and anti-national content.

Besides, he undertook a review of law and order management, anti-terror operations and public safety measures.

A pan-Kashmir district-wise security plan was discussed in detail with key installations, sensitive areas and inter-agency coordination in a special focus.

Birdi called for the strengthening of the intelligence network and the deployment of swift response mechanisms for the generation of inputs.