Police Crack Aligarh Murder Case Allegedly Linked To Mahamandaleshwar

Aligarh: Aligarh police said they solved the murder case of Abhishek Gupta, blowing the lid off a deep-rooted conspiracy related to a business dispute and personal vendetta in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. The motive of the murder was traced to a rift over a bike showroom partnership and growing tensions with the influential Mahamandaleshwar family.

Annapurna Bharti, alias Pooja Shakun Pandey, the Mahamandaleshwar of the Niranjani Akhara and National Secretary of the All India Hindu Mahasabha, has been allegedly involved in the murder. Her husband, Ashok Pandey, has already been arrested, but the Mahamandaleshwar is absconding.

The shooting took place on September 26 at the Khereshwar intersection in the Rorawar police station area. Abhishek Gupta was shot dead while waiting to board a bus to Sikandrarao, accompanied by his cousin and father.

Two assailants on a motorcycle approached and shot him in the head, leaving him dead at the scene. Police uncover plot SSP Neeraj Jadon revealed that the murder was orchestrated by Annapurna Bharti and Ashok Pandey. The couple allegedly offered a contract for Rs 3 lakh to have Gupta eliminated, with an advance payment of Rs 1 lakh, he said.