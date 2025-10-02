Police Crack Aligarh Murder Case Allegedly Linked To Mahamandaleshwar
Abhishek Gupta was shot dead while waiting to board a bus to Sikandrarao, accompanied by his cousin and father.
Aligarh: Aligarh police said they solved the murder case of Abhishek Gupta, blowing the lid off a deep-rooted conspiracy related to a business dispute and personal vendetta in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. The motive of the murder was traced to a rift over a bike showroom partnership and growing tensions with the influential Mahamandaleshwar family.
Annapurna Bharti, alias Pooja Shakun Pandey, the Mahamandaleshwar of the Niranjani Akhara and National Secretary of the All India Hindu Mahasabha, has been allegedly involved in the murder. Her husband, Ashok Pandey, has already been arrested, but the Mahamandaleshwar is absconding.
The shooting took place on September 26 at the Khereshwar intersection in the Rorawar police station area. Abhishek Gupta was shot dead while waiting to board a bus to Sikandrarao, accompanied by his cousin and father.
Two assailants on a motorcycle approached and shot him in the head, leaving him dead at the scene. Police uncover plot SSP Neeraj Jadon revealed that the murder was orchestrated by Annapurna Bharti and Ashok Pandey. The couple allegedly offered a contract for Rs 3 lakh to have Gupta eliminated, with an advance payment of Rs 1 lakh, he said.
According to him, Mohammad Fazal, the shooter, was arrested and confessed to the crime, stating that he had known Ashok Pandey for years. Fazal revealed that he was asked to eliminate a young man and enlisted his accomplice, Asif, for the job.
Business dispute behind the conflict
Police said Abhishek Gupta had once lived with Annapurna Bharti for nearly a decade, and the two families shared a close relationship. The relationship soured over the past few months over a bike showroom partnership. Abhishek resisted Bharti's demands for an uninvested partnership, which led to escalating tensions and ultimately the murder plot.
