ETV Bharat / state

Police Continue Crackdown On Terror Network Across The Jammu Region, Arrest A Few Alleged OGWs And Suspects

The operation was aimed at identifying, tracking and apprehending overground workers of militants and other terror suspects.

Police Continue Crackdown On Terror Network Across The Jammu Region, Arrest A Few Alleged OGWs And Suspects
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 45 minutes ago

Jammu: Continuing its crackdown on the terror network, the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted raids and search operations across the Jammu region and arrested a few suspects and alleged overground workers.

The operation was aimed at identifying, tracking and apprehending overground workers of militants and other terror suspects who are providing any kind of support to terrorists operating in these areas.

In a statement issued here today, a JK police spokesman said that different teams of police conducted raids in Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi and Udhampur districts. "The raids were conducted in residential houses and hideouts in nine locations of Thanamandi, Darhal, Kalakote, Manjakote and Dharamsal areas of Rajouri district and 12 places of Surankote Mandi, Poonch, Mendhar and Gursai areas Poonch district. Similarly, in Udhampur district 25 locations of Basantgarh, Rai Chak, Chaka, Kadwah, Morha, Kund, Khaned, Ponara, Loudhra and Sang were raided whereas 10 locations across Reasi district including Gulabgarh, Arnas, Panassa and Mahore-Chasana were raided," the spokesman said.

Police said that during these raids several alleged OGWs and suspects were arrested and incriminating material including electronic devices, documents, unaccounted cash, weapons and ammunition was recovered. The spokesman said that investigation will continue based on the Information gathered during raids.

ETV Bharat reported on Monday that police conducted raids against alleged OGWs in the Jammu and Doda districts of the Jammu region.

Jammu: Continuing its crackdown on the terror network, the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted raids and search operations across the Jammu region and arrested a few suspects and alleged overground workers.

The operation was aimed at identifying, tracking and apprehending overground workers of militants and other terror suspects who are providing any kind of support to terrorists operating in these areas.

In a statement issued here today, a JK police spokesman said that different teams of police conducted raids in Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi and Udhampur districts. "The raids were conducted in residential houses and hideouts in nine locations of Thanamandi, Darhal, Kalakote, Manjakote and Dharamsal areas of Rajouri district and 12 places of Surankote Mandi, Poonch, Mendhar and Gursai areas Poonch district. Similarly, in Udhampur district 25 locations of Basantgarh, Rai Chak, Chaka, Kadwah, Morha, Kund, Khaned, Ponara, Loudhra and Sang were raided whereas 10 locations across Reasi district including Gulabgarh, Arnas, Panassa and Mahore-Chasana were raided," the spokesman said.

Police said that during these raids several alleged OGWs and suspects were arrested and incriminating material including electronic devices, documents, unaccounted cash, weapons and ammunition was recovered. The spokesman said that investigation will continue based on the Information gathered during raids.

ETV Bharat reported on Monday that police conducted raids against alleged OGWs in the Jammu and Doda districts of the Jammu region.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TERROR NETWORK ACROSS JAMMUOVERGROUND WORKERSSEARCH OPERATION IN JAMMUJAMMU AND KASHMIR POLICE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.