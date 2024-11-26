Police Continue Crackdown On Terror Network Across The Jammu Region, Arrest A Few Alleged OGWs And Suspects

Jammu: Continuing its crackdown on the terror network, the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted raids and search operations across the Jammu region and arrested a few suspects and alleged overground workers.
The operation was aimed at identifying, tracking and apprehending overground workers of militants and other terror suspects who are providing any kind of support to terrorists operating in these areas.
In a statement issued here today, a JK police spokesman said that different teams of police conducted raids in Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi and Udhampur districts. "The raids were conducted in residential houses and hideouts in nine locations of Thanamandi, Darhal, Kalakote, Manjakote and Dharamsal areas of Rajouri district and 12 places of Surankote Mandi, Poonch, Mendhar and Gursai areas Poonch district. Similarly, in Udhampur district 25 locations of Basantgarh, Rai Chak, Chaka, Kadwah, Morha, Kund, Khaned, Ponara, Loudhra and Sang were raided whereas 10 locations across Reasi district including Gulabgarh, Arnas, Panassa and Mahore-Chasana were raided," the spokesman said.
Police said that during these raids several alleged OGWs and suspects were arrested and incriminating material including electronic devices, documents, unaccounted cash, weapons and ammunition was recovered. The spokesman said that investigation will continue based on the Information gathered during raids.
ETV Bharat reported on Monday that police conducted raids against alleged OGWs in the Jammu and Doda districts of the Jammu region.