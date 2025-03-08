Three Held For Killing Police Constable, Attacking His Colleague

Chandrapur: Police have arrested three men for allegedly killing a constable and attacking his colleague when the latter tried to broker peace between the accused and a bar owner over a payment issue in Chandrapur city of Maharashtra, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place late Thursday evening near Pathanpura area.

"Two of the accused, Nitesh Jadhav and Akshay alias Akash Shirke, were arguing with the manager of a bar in the city limits over the payment of their bill. Police constable Sandeep alias Sameer Chafle, who was present there, intervened and convinced them to pay the amount," an official said.

However, the accused started arguing with the police officer and left the bar. Later, their friend Yash Anil Samund, joined them, and they attacked the two constables, he said. While Chavan died on the spot, Chafle was seriously injured and was admitted to a hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment, he added.

A case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against them accused at the City police station against the three accused and they were placed under arrest.