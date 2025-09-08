Police Constable Found Dead Inside Car In Punjab's Amritsar
The deceased, identified as Constable Gurkirat Singh, was a resident of Umrawal village in Gurdaspur district.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 8:11 PM IST
Amritsar: The body of a policeman was found inside a car in the parking lot in front of the 9th Battalion office in Punjab’s Amritsar, officials said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Constable Gurkirat Singh, who had joined the police department in 2018 and was serving in the 9th Battalion.
Gurkirat was a resident of Umrawal village in Gurdaspur district. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sheetal Singh, Gurkirat Singh was sent to Pathankot for law and order duty during the Amarnath Yatra recently. Singh, who reached the spot, said that the body was found inside the vehicle with bullet injuries.
Initial investigation has revealed that the 25-year-old constable had come to Patiala to clean his weapon.
The police have informed the family of the deceased. Police officials said that the control room received information about the body found at the parking lot. Following this, the team reached the spot.
After assessing the situation, a specialist team has also been called. Officials said that the cause of death is yet to be ascertained and will be clear after the postmortem reports. An investigation into the matter is currently underway, police said.
