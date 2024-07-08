ETV Bharat / state

Police Constable Dies During Night Patrolling In Hit-And-Run Case In Pune, Another Critical

Pune: In a yet another hit and run case in Pune, a police constable died and another was critically injured in Bopodi area on the old Pune-Mumbai highway on Sunday night.

According to police, the accident occurred near Harris Bridge of Bopodi when the two constables were on night patrolling duty. A speeding vehicle rammed into their bike and constable Saadhan Koli succumbed to his injuries on the spot while constable Sanjog Shinde sustained severe injuries. The driver of the vehicle fled after the incident.

Shinde, marshal of Khadki police station was rushed to Ruby Hall Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors stated his condition to be critical.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in this connection and investigations are underway. A search has been launched for the absconding driver.