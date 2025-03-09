ETV Bharat / state

Police Constable Arrested For Allegedly Raping Pregnant Woman In Rajasthan

The action comes following the victim's complaint that the constable took her to a hotel on the pretext of recording her statement and raped her.

Police Constable Arrested For Allegedly Raping Pregnant Woman In Rajasthan
Sanganer Police Station, Jaipur (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 9, 2025, 7:46 PM IST

Jaipur: A police constable has been arrested for allegedly raping a pregnant woman in front of her three-year-old son, officials said. The accused has also been suspended from his position, they said.

The action comes following a complaint by the 32-year-old victim, stating that the constable, 48, took her to a hotel on the pretext of recording her statement in an assault case and allegedly raped her. She said that her three-year-old son was also with her at the time.

Police said a case was registered against the accused constable as soon as the complaint was filed at the Sanganer police station on Saturday night. He was also suspended from his post a day later and he will remain so till the investigation is complete.

Meanwhile, the probe team is headed by Sanganer Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vinod Kumar Sharma.

“The victim had complained to us, and we have registered a rape case against the constable. The victim will undergo a medical examination by a medical board. The accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned,” Sharma said.

The probe is also being monitored by top officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jaipur East Tejaswini Gautam, given the sensitivity of the case.

TAGGED:

