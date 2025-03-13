Police Conduct Flag March In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal Ahead Of Holi; Many Mosques Change Friday Prayer Timings

Jhansi/Kanpur/Sambhal: Ahead of Holi, police conduct a flag march in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, where clashes occurred in November last year over a court-ordered survey of a mosque.
"The situation is peaceful. Adequate security is deployed. People are playing Holi with enthusiasm. The security situation is being monitored with the help of CCTV cameras and drones here," a senior police officer said.
Friday Prayers Timing Changed In Sambhal, Kanpur
In view of the Holi celebrations on Friday, the Jama Masjid Committee in Sambhal has announced to offer Friday prayers at 2.30 pm on the occasion, Committee's head advocate Zafar Ali announced.
Likewise, Jama Masjid of Kanpur has also made changes in Friday prayers scheduled at 2:30 pm to allow Holi celebrations.
Namaz Time Changed In Jhansi Too
The Imam of Jhansi's Jama Masjid has issued a communique announcing the change in the time of Friday prayers. Pesh Imam Mohammad Hashim said that Friday prayers in the Jama Masjid of the old city will be offered at 2.30 pm. Muslims have been appealed not to leave the house unnecessarily during Holi.
There are more than 100 mosques in Jhansi. Among these, the city's Markazi Mosque, Itwari Ganj's Jama Masjid, Bisati Bazaar's Mosque, Garia Gate's Mosque and Pulia No. 9's Jama Masjid, Sipri Bazaar's Jama Masjid are prominent.
SP City Gyanendra Kumar Singh said that people have been appealed to celebrate the festival with mutual harmony. The SP said that 67 mosques are being covered with tarpaulin on the occasion of Holi to prevent any untoward incident.
