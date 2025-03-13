ETV Bharat / state

Police Conduct Flag March In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal Ahead Of Holi; Many Mosques Change Friday Prayer Timings

Jhansi/Kanpur/Sambhal: Ahead of Holi, police conduct a flag march in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, where clashes occurred in November last year over a court-ordered survey of a mosque.

"The situation is peaceful. Adequate security is deployed. People are playing Holi with enthusiasm. The security situation is being monitored with the help of CCTV cameras and drones here," a senior police officer said.

Friday Prayers Timing Changed In Sambhal, Kanpur

In view of the Holi celebrations on Friday, the Jama Masjid Committee in Sambhal has announced to offer Friday prayers at 2.30 pm on the occasion, Committee's head advocate Zafar Ali announced.

Likewise, Jama Masjid of Kanpur has also made changes in Friday prayers scheduled at 2:30 pm to allow Holi celebrations.