Police Busts Fake Call Center Targeting Americans In Pune

Pune: Pune Police on Saturday arrested five people running a fake call centre that was cheating Americans out of money. The arrested were working from an office in the Kharadi area of Pune.

According to police, the culprits pretended to be from Amazon and told Americans that someone had misused their accounts to smuggle drugs. The callers scared people by threatening them with arrest if they didn't buy gift cards.

Acting on a tip, Cyber ​​Police, Pune City and Crime Branch police raided the building at midnight and found it was running without proper permission. The five people arrested are: Sarjit Singh Shekhawat from Rajasthan, Abhishek Pandey from Gujarat, Shrimay Shah from Gujarat, Laxman Shekhawat from Gujarat and Aaron Khishchan from Gujarat.

The police are looking for the three others who are absconding. The fake company called itself "Magnetel BPS and Consultants" and operated from the ninth floor of the Pride Icon building. About 123 people worked there - 111 men and 12 women. They worked night shifts from 6 PM to 2 AM to match American time zones.

Police seized 64 laptops, 41 mobile phones, and 4 internet routers worth about 13.74 lakh rupees. They also discovered scripts that taught workers what to say to trick Americans. The scammers had data on lakhs of American phone numbers. For six months, they were getting 100,000 new American phone numbers every day to call.

Workers used special software to hide their real location and made Americans buy gift cards, which the criminals then used for themselves. Joint Commissioner Sharma said police are still investigating how big this fraud operation was and looking for more suspects.