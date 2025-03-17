ETV Bharat / state

Police Bust Interstate Robbers' Gang In Karnataka, 4 held

Davanagere (Karnataka): The Davanagere police on Sunday arrested four members of a gang of robbers from Uttar Pradesh who had come to rob in Bollywood style. Out of the four arrested, Hazrat Ali (50), Aslam Tan Tan (55) and Kamaruddin alias Babu Serali (40) are from Uttar Pradesh.

Another arrested, Guddu Khaliya, is undergoing treatment after being injured in police firing. Giving details, district superintendent of police Uma Prashanth said, "We received information on Saturday that miscreants riding two vehicles were coming towards Nyamati to commit a robbery. We were alerted by this and set up checkposts everywhere. The robbers, who were in two cars with Uttar Pradesh number plates, were crossing from Harihar towards Kadadakatte. When our police personnel went to stop them there, they did not stop the cars and drove them at high speed. Police swung into swift action after the personnel called Nyamati police station inspector Ravi giving him information about the miscreants'movement."

Prashanth said the robbers came from Kadadakatte towards Arabagatte. By then, the police team reached there. Two vehicles with Uttar Pradesh number plates were stopped by police and just the time, police attempted to arrest the accused, they tried to attack the police personnel.

Police fired once in the air and fired at the accused's leg. Later, the injured person was rushed to Nyamathi Hospital and then to Davanagere Hospital from there.

"We have arrested four accused. There were seven robbers in the gang. We have seized two vehicles and a gas cutter from the accused," the SP informed.