ETV Bharat / state

Police Bust Inter-District Gang Cheating People On Pretext Of Car Sales In Telangana

Kamareddy: Police in Kamareddy district of Telangana have busted a seven-member inter-district gang by arresting six members accused of cheating people in the name of online car sales.

Another accused, Ali, is absconding in the case as per the SP. Police have seized three cars, 15 mobile phones, GPS devices, a laptop, 10 micro SIM cards, blank chip cards, and forged RCs from the gang, he said. Cases have also been registered against them in Shankarpally, Manchala, Amberpet, Ramachandrapuram, Chandanagar, Miyapur, and Attapur police stations. SP Rajeshchandra appreciated the police team for their prompt investigation in solving the case.

How The Racket Surfaced

According to the SP, on July 18, 2025, Uppalvai Prashanth Goud of Kamareddy lodged a complaint at Machareddy police station stating that he had been cheated while purchasing a car. Acting on the complaint, the police formed a special team led by ASP Chaitanya Reddy, Rural CI Raman, and SI Anil of Machareddy. After a thorough investigation, the police arrested the six members of the gang.

Modus Operandi

According to the police, the gang would first rent cars and then replace their original number plates with fake ones. They also created duplicate RC books, Aadhaar cards, and other documents in the name of the genuine owners. Later, they advertised the cars on social media, claiming to sell them. Unsuspecting buyers paid lakhs of rupees and purchased the vehicles.

However, the gang, having already fixed GPS trackers in the cars, would trace the vehicles and threaten the buyers, posing as the original owners. If the buyers tried to contact the sellers, they found that the gang members had already discarded their SIM cards. The fraudsters further threatened victims with police cases and finally seized the vehicles, which they returned to the actual car rental owners.