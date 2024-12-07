ETV Bharat / state

Police, BSF Intensify Security With Joint Patrolling Along Indo-Pak Border In J&K

Jammu: Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) conducted a joint patrolling exercise along the Indo-Pak border in the R.S. Pura-Arnia sector here in Jammu and Kashmir. Police said that the initiative is aimed at fortifying security preparedness and addressing vulnerabilities in the region.

According to a police spokesperson, the operation was launched jointly by the BSF 7 Bn. SP Headquarters Jammu, 120 Bn., 165 Bn. of the BSF, and the local police officers of R.S Pura. The joint exercise focused on inspecting critical locations along the International Border (IB) in Jammu district. “Our primary objective was to evaluate the security grid and ensure all strategic points like nullahs, culverts, and canals are well-secured,” the police spokesperson said.

The officers also interacted with locals during the exercise, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in maintaining and strengthening border security. “We encourage the public to share any suspicious activities promptly with law enforcement agencies. A strong police-public coordination is key to ensure peace and security in the region,” the spokesperson added.