Police Attaches Property Of Designated Terrorist In Kashmir Under Unlawful Activities

Srinagar: The police in Baramullah have attached immovable property of a designated terrorist in Kashmir with an aim at dismantling terror networks and their support structures under the unlawful act.

A police official said that the property is an orchard land measuring three kanals and 18 marlas valued at Rs 1 crore in Barmullah’s Bandi Payeen, belonging to designated terrorist Dr Asif Maqbool Dar, son of Mohd Maqbool Dar. He is presently operating from across the border and was designated as a terrorist by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2023.

The action follows a case (FIR No. 107/2020) at Srinagar’s Police Station Parimpora under Sections 124A, 153A, 295A IPC and Sections 13, 18 & 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The proceedings were initiated under Section 25 of the UAPA, which empowers authorities to attach property used or intended to be used for terrorist activities. The attachment was carried out in the presence of the concerned Executive Magistrate.

The seized property is formally held in the name of Dar’s father, but investigations have established that Asif is an active stakeholder, the official added.