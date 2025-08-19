ETV Bharat / state

Police Attaches Property Of Designated Terrorist In Kashmir Under Unlawful Activities

The proceedings were initiated under Section 25 of the UAPA, which empowers authorities to attach property used or intended to be used for terrorist activities.

Srinagar: The police in Baramullah have attached immovable property of a designated terrorist in Kashmir with an aim at dismantling terror networks and their support structures under the unlawful act.

A police official said that the property is an orchard land measuring three kanals and 18 marlas valued at Rs 1 crore in Barmullah’s Bandi Payeen, belonging to designated terrorist Dr Asif Maqbool Dar, son of Mohd Maqbool Dar. He is presently operating from across the border and was designated as a terrorist by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2023.

The action follows a case (FIR No. 107/2020) at Srinagar’s Police Station Parimpora under Sections 124A, 153A, 295A IPC and Sections 13, 18 & 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The proceedings were initiated under Section 25 of the UAPA, which empowers authorities to attach property used or intended to be used for terrorist activities. The attachment was carried out in the presence of the concerned Executive Magistrate.

The seized property is formally held in the name of Dar’s father, but investigations have established that Asif is an active stakeholder, the official added.

The allegations, according to police, against Dar include involvement in facilitating terrorism, spreading anti-national propaganda and inciting disaffection against the government through social media platforms for several years.

The attachment of his property is part of a larger and ongoing strategy aimed at disrupting the financial, logistical and operational ecosystem of terror networks and their cross-border sponsors, said the police spokesperson.

“This decisive action is intended to send a clear and strong message that those engaged in anti-national and terror-related activities will face strict legal consequences, including forfeiture of their assets,” the police added.

