Police Attaches Office-Cum-Home Of Geelani’s Proscribed Outfit In Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday attached the headquarters of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, an outfit founded by separatist leader late Syed Ali Geelani in Kashmir.

According to a police official, the properties attached by them included the outfit’s office operating out of a three-storey building spanned on one kanal and one marla of land in Hyderpora area alongside Srinagar’s Airport Road.

The properties were attached under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the police in a case filed in a police station Budgam, an official added.

The outfit stands proscribed since 2023 in a crackdown against separatists outfits in the region. Now defunct, the building was the home cum office of Geelani who led and operated the Hurriyat Conference, an amalgam of separatist outfits from this place.

The Home Ministry had banned the organisation for fomenting terrorism and spreading anti-India propaganda in Jammu and Kashmir.

He died at the same place in September 2022 and is buried just a few meters away from the office.