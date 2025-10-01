ETV Bharat / state

Police Attaches Office-Cum-Home Of Geelani’s Proscribed Outfit In Kashmir

Headquarters of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, attached by Jammu and Kashmir police. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 1, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday attached the headquarters of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, an outfit founded by separatist leader late Syed Ali Geelani in Kashmir.

According to a police official, the properties attached by them included the outfit’s office operating out of a three-storey building spanned on one kanal and one marla of land in Hyderpora area alongside Srinagar’s Airport Road.

The properties were attached under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the police in a case filed in a police station Budgam, an official added.

The outfit stands proscribed since 2023 in a crackdown against separatists outfits in the region. Now defunct, the building was the home cum office of Geelani who led and operated the Hurriyat Conference, an amalgam of separatist outfits from this place.

The Home Ministry had banned the organisation for fomenting terrorism and spreading anti-India propaganda in Jammu and Kashmir.

He died at the same place in September 2022 and is buried just a few meters away from the office.

“The property was attached on the basis of collected evidence and with due approval from the competent authority,” said the police official describing the move as “significant step” in the ongoing investigation against unlawful and subversive activities in the Valley.

“It reflects the resolve of Police to neutralise threats to national security and maintain peace in the region,” police said.

The police official said they along with other law enforcement agencies will continue to take strict measures against individuals and organisations involved in activities detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

