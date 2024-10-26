Police Attach Property of Drug Peddler Involved in Multiple Cases in Qazigund

Kulgam: Kulgam Police on Saturday attached property of a drug peddler who has been involved in multiple cases in the Nussu Badragund area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
Disclosing this, an official said that they have attached some property, including the double storied residential house belonging to drug peddler. The accused is identified as one Imran Ahmad Ganie son of late Mohd Ramzan Ganie, a resident of Nassu Badragund, Qazigund. He is presently lodged in central Jail Kot Balwal Jammu in a case booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act.
The actions were taken under sections 68-F (1) of NDPS Act of 1985, & is linked with the case FIR no 34/2024 of NDPS act of Police Station Qazigund.
Property was identified as part of an illegally acquired property during the course of investigation and enquiry conducted by Police, he said.
Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per the law. Our actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace, police said.