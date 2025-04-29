ETV Bharat / state

Navi Mumbai Police Bust Hydro Ganja Racket; 10 Held

Navi Mumbai: Police have arrested 10 persons, including two policemen and a customs department, who were allegedly part of a racket smuggling hydro ganja and seized contraband worth lakhs from them, an official said on Tuesday.

The police have seized hydro ganja and other drugs worth Rs 16.43 lakh from the network involved in smuggling the substance from Thailand, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Kale said. He said the crackdown began on April 14 when the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) raided a terrace flat in Nerul based on a tip-off.

"During the operation, we arrested Ashish Gaware (22) and Ahmed Khaled Alangi (23) while they were entering into a drug deal. We seized 17.99 grams of hydro ganja worth Rs 2.76 lakh," Kale stated.

During interrogation, the duo revealed that hydro ganja was being smuggled from Thailand via air routes.

The DCP said, "Investigations revealed that Sujit Bangera, a two-time national hockey player, and Sahil Lambe were key persons importing the drugs. Once the contraband arrived at the airport, it was cleared through the foreign post office with the assistance of Prashant Gour, a superintendent with the customs superintendent." He said they have also arrested police havaldar Sachin Bhalerao of Kharghar and police naik Sanjay Phulkar, who were communicating with the accused.